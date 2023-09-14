New documentary on The Mars Volta and At The Drive-In to arrive soon









The forthcoming documentary, Omar And Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird, is set to follow the extraordinary story of the inter-band relationship between the frontmen of The Mars Volta and At The Drive-In.

As well as documenting the story of Cedric Bixler-Zavala and Omar Rodríguez-López, the movie will follow the wider story of the two bands. The documentary was mostly composed using footage caught by Rodríguez-López over the last 20 years.

Omar And Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird will premiere on October 28th at the prestigious Raindance Film Festival in the UK. Information pertaining to the movie’s wider release is yet to be announced.

The official synopsis for the documentary reads: “A film that charts the artistic and personal relationship between two era-defining artists, Omar Rodríguez-López and Cedric Bixler-Zavala (At the Drive-In/The Mars Volta), told almost entirely through hundreds of hours of self-shot footage filmed by Omar over the last 40 years.”

The announcement of the documentary and its trailer, seen below, coincided with the commencement of The Mars Volta’s US tour in Minneapolis on September 13th. The band’s tour across the United States is set to continue until mid-October, encompassing a total of 18 additional dates.

The band, hailing from Texas, released a total of six studio albums spanning from 2003 to 2012. However, a rift between founding members Bixler-Zavala and Rodríguez-López led to the band’s eventual breakup.

In the subsequent years, the duo embarked on new musical ventures, including the formation of the group Antemasque and a revival of their pre-Mars Volta project, At the Drive-In, which resulted in a new album in 2017.

Watch the trailer for Omar And Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird below.