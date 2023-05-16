A documentary series about Tim Burton is heading to the Cannes market









A new four-part documentary about Tim Burton, directed by Tara Wood, is heading for sale at the Cannes market later this month.

Deadline has reported that the series will allow the audience to enter “an otherworldly, dream journey into the mind” of Burton, who is responsible for beloved movies such as The Nightmare Before Christmas, Edward Scissorhands and Batman.

The series features interviews with many of the director’s most notable collaborators, such as Danny Elfman, Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, Helena Bonham Carter, Jenna Ortega, Danny DeVito and Christoph Waltz.

“Tim continues to build his aesthetic, the Burton-esque style, derived from a wealth of art, cinematic and literary genres. The documentary explores how Burton brings his vision to life through his own joyous idiosyncrasy and his ability to meld the ominous and the frightful with a sense of whimsy. Tim’s films are just the tip of the iceberg,” explains the press release.

Wood added: “In the making of this doc, Tim’s creative family, a gaggle of creative genius, met me with open hearts and enthusiasm to share their profound insights into Tim’s unique, magical world. And it has been a truly inspiring, joyous and life-changing experience. Whatever you do or where you come from, Tim’s story will inspire you.”