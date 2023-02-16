New documentary to revisit John Lennon and Yoko Ono hosting ‘The Mike Douglas Show’









A new documentary about John Lennon and Yoko Ono has finished production. The project will follow the couple across the week in 1972 when they co-hosted The Mike Douglas Show.

Titled Daytime Revolution, the documentary was authorised by Ono and Lennon’s son, Sean. It will feature archival footage from each of the five episodes the power couple co-hosted in 1972. Directed by Erik Nelson, the film will also contain interviews with the surviving guests who were interviewed by Lennon and Ono when they were hosting the show and unseen behind-the-scenes accounts of the pair’s week.

When Lennon and Ono co-hosted The Mike Douglas Show, the pair discussed the hottest topics of the day, including environmentalism and police brutality. Elsewhere, they interviewed several important figures, such as activist and author Ralph Nader and co-founder of the Black Panther Party, Bobby Seale.

Nelson said of his new documentary: “It’s become a cliche that Woodstock was the defining moment of the counterculture, [but] when I watched these broadcasts in their entirety, I realised that, in reality, this week in 1972, when Lennon and Ono essentially hijacked the airwaves and presented the best minds and dreams of their generation to the widest possible mass audience… was as far as the counterculture would ever get.”

Per a report in Variety, production has now wrapped on the title, with the producers now shopping it around in the hunt for a distributor. Duly, Daytime Revolution is yet to receive a release date.

It will be the latest in a string of recent documentaries on the couple, which includes 2021’s 24 Hours: The World Of John And Yoko and 2020’s Lennon’s Last Weekend. Elsewhere, John and the rest of The Beatles, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr featured in the extensive 2021 Disney+ documentary of their final days, The Beatles: Get Back.