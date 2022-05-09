'Doctor Strange 2' crosses $450 million globally









Many critics have commented on Marvel’s domination over the film industry as well as the market in recent years. The studio has reinforced its claim over the current landscape of cinema by putting out yet another project – the sequel to Doctor Strange – which has achieved enormous financial returns at the global box office.

After being delayed due to the pandemic, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has finally hit theatres and has delighted Marvel fans all over the world even though some critics have pointed out the tragic significance of the popularity of such films. Directed by the legendary Sam Raimi, Benedict Cumberbatch has returned as the titular figure.

In an interview, Raimi said: “I like the fact that he’s a flawed character, the way Benedict [Cumberbatch] has been portraying him, and how the Marvel movies have been presenting him. I like the fact that he’s a little proud, and his ego has grown. He’s the kind of guy that thinks he’s the only one that can do this job just precisely as it’s got to be done.”

Adding, “For myself, I think allowing the audience to use their imagination, giving them the proper seeds and tools to help build their own nightmare — allowing some area of the frame to be black or unknown, to let the audience use their own imagination in crafting the finished monster, so it’s a collaboration between director and audience in making the fear happen.”

According to the latest reports, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has already grossed $185 million in the US and Canada. In addition to this enormous return, the new Marvel film has also earned $265 million at the global box office which has brought its total to $450 million and it is projected to earn much more.

