DMA's return with thrilling new single 'I Don't Need To Hide'









DMA's - 'I Don't Need To Hide' 4

DMA’s have returned with their euphoric new single, ‘I Don’t Need To Hide’.

The electro-tinged track is the Australian’s first since last year’s EP, I Love You Unconditionally, Sure Am Going to Miss You, which followed on from 2020’s The Glow — an album that provided the band with their first top five charting album in the United Kingdom.

Speaking about the new track, guitarist Johnny Took says in a press release: “There’s a confidence you obtain when you find someone who loves you for all your faults, quirks and obscurities. They make you feel like you don’t need to hide anything from anyone anymore”.

‘I Don’t Need To Hide’ is an effort that will instantly make you feel better about the world, and the arm-waving chorus will surely go down a treat when they perform on the main stage at Reading & Leeds later this month.

British fans have adopted the band, selling 65,000 tickets on their last tour, including a date at London’s Alexandra Palace and a three-night residency at Manchester’s Victoria House.

Far Out was in attendance at the letter and noted: “There was an infectious feel-good atmosphere in the air, and it was evident that they had been agonisingly waiting two years for this moment. The buoyant energy that resounded around the Victoria Warehouse got trapped in your lungs whether you liked it or not”.

DMAs will be returning to Britain once more in October for a whistle-stop tour which begins at The Roundhouse in London before moving to Manchester Academy and concluding at The Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow on October 31st. They are also supporting Arctic Monkeys in their native land in January.

Check out the Lucy Knox-directed video for their thrilling return below.