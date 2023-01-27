DMA's and The Hives join the Live At Leeds line-up









After its successful launch last year, Live at Leeds: In The Park is back and has announced the second wave of its line-up for 2023. Australian three-piece Indie rock band DMA’s have joined the line-up alongside Swedish rockers The Hives and singer-songwriter Cavetown weaving his unique blend of pop and indie rock. Liverpool’s Crawlers will also be in attendance bringing their energetic brand of rock. Also featured on the bill are Gengahr, Rose Gray and Pillow Queens.

The aforementioned names will be joining already announced bill-toppers Two Door Cinema Club, as well as The Big Moon, Black Honey, CMAT, Everything Everything and more. The festival takes place on Saturday, May 27th, 2023, and will be held at Leeds’ Temple Newsam Park. You can view the full lineup below.

The Hives, with a career spanning over 20 years, have delivered their feverish garage-rock and unpredictable live show across the globe with a summer tour supporting Arctic Monkeys also set to come. Fans can expect massive hits such as ‘Hate To Say I Told You So’, ‘Tick Tick Boom’, ‘Main Offender’, ‘Walk Idiot Walk’ to be reverberating through the air when the festival day arrives.

As quoted by Leeds Live, Hives frontman Pelle Almqvist stated: “Live At Leeds. It sounds like some upper-echelon rock shit and if this year’s edition wasn’t before, now it is.” He then went on to say: “The Hives are very proud and happy to join this upper echelon. They are coming for your money and dignity and in exchange, they will deliver however long a show you will let them of life-affirming record-breaking rock n roll music.”

DMA’s, meanwhile, are likely to showcase many cuts from their upcoming album How Many Dreams. The album is set for release on Friday, March 31st, via I OH YOU and “represented a challenging time for the band,” which they discussed with us in a recent interview.

Spread across five stages, Live At Leeds: In The Park continues to shed light on newcomers into the alternative/indie music scene showcasing the up-and-coming talent.

Tickets are already available from the Live at Leeds website. Tickets cost £60 for general admission. VIP tickets, which include entry to the VIP area, VIP toilets and guest bar access, cost £85. Additionally, special Live At Leeds: In The Park payment plans are available for just a £10 deposit, with monthly instalments of £10 in the run-up to the festival.

