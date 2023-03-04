The disturbing song that Carole King regrets writing









Carole King‘s songwriting credentials speak for itself. Throughout her immense career, King’s work has sold over 75million copies, but before breaking into the limelight, she began as a writer and penned an array of hits for other artists.

While King was a student at Queens College, she fell in love with Gerry Goffin, and the two stoked up a legendary songwriting partnership. The duo’s first hit came in 1960 when The Shirelles scored a chart-topping single in the United States with ‘Will You Love Me Tomorrow’, a track which subsequently allowed the pair to follow their passion full time.

The success continued for Goffin and King, who soon became America’s most in-demand songwriting partnership. Every song they wrote was seemingly a hit, and labels clamoured for a piece of the pie following ‘The Loco-Motion’. However, on occasion, the duo missed the mark, and the finest example of this is the disgracefully titled, ‘He Hit Me (And It Felt Like a Kiss)’.

The track was written for the girl group, The Crystals, with Phil Spector on production duties. The couple based the material on their babysitter, Eva Boyd, who turned up at their house one evening covered in bruises after being attacked by her partner. In her 2012 memoir, King recalled how Boyd “sort of smiled before she went to her room, and she said, ‘He really loves me’.” When King later told her husband about the remark, it set his mind racing and gave him a twisted idea for a song.

Due to the warped message of the song, which promotes domestic violence, The Crystals were reluctant to put their name to the creation. “That was weird for us,” La La Brooks of the band said in a 2011 issue of Mojo (via Rolling Stone). “We were thrown aback by the song. I’m a teenager at the time. [Crystals singer] Barbara [Alston] was a little uneasy doing it. And I was trying to figure out the song and why Phil would record something like this. Barbara was so turned off because she was singing the lyrics and can’t feel anything. So in the studio, Phil was telling her, ‘Don’t be so relaxed on it.'”

Although King only contributed music to the song, she later regretted her part in crafting ‘He Hit Me (And It Felt Like a Kiss)’. She wrote in her memoir: “I wrote the music to ‘He Hit Me (and It Felt Like A Kiss)’. Obviously, I’m complicit in having written that song. I kind of wish I hadn’t written any part of that song, but Gerry wrote that lyric… And I think in some ways – I’m only speculating – that for some women, that may be the only manifestation of what they perceive as love. And that’s certainly true for the woman in that song. And you know, that’s all wrong. So, again, that’s one song I kind of wish I hadn’t had any part of writing.”

‘He Hit Me (And It Felt Like a Kiss)’ received minimal radio play after its release because of the shocking message inside of the song, and it didn’t become a hit. King’s career has largely been flawless, but this track represents a rare lapse of judgement on her behalf.