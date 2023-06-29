Disturbed singer David Draiman shouts “fuck Roger Waters” on stage in Israel









Disturbed singer David Draiman has spoken out against former Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters in an expletive-filled tirade whilst on stage on Wednesday night (July 28th) during a performance in Tel Aviv, Israel.

“Fuck Roger Waters and all his Nazi assholes. Every last fucking one of them. We don’t need that shit. We’ve survived worse than them, and we’ll continue serving worse than them,” screamed Draiman, who is Jewish and has previously vociferously offered his support to the nation of Israel in their political battle against Palestine.

He continued: “They can make up any lie they want; they can create any kind of bullshit story they want. We know the truth. History knows the truth. We’re not going any-fucking-where. Besides, even though we’ve gone through some dark periods in our history, as is evidenced by what just happened on stage, sometimes darkness can show you the light.”

Following Draiman’s calling out of Rogers, the crowd received it well and returned a massive applause. Draiman later sang the Israeli national anthem, ‘Hativka’, whilst donning a shirt with an Israel Defence Forces emblem.

The Disturbed singer had previously spoken out against Waters. In an interview with Ynet, he’d said, “There will be some idiots with a big mouth like Roger Waters who decided to give up their medication and go against people online, and hang out with all kinds of anti-Semites. You know what they can do.”

Waters has caused a media frenzy in recent times. At one of his recent shows, he flew a giant pig-shaped balloon over the crowd with several symbols imprinted, including the Star of David.

During the same concert, the screen behind the stage had the names of several victims projected onto the screen, such as diarist Anne Frank and Shireen Abu Akleh, the late Palestinian journalist.

It has been reported that the police are currently investigating the onstage occurrences of Rogers, who is suspected of inciting racial hatred. The former Pink Floyd member had been spotted wearing a costume strikingly similar to a Nazi SS uniform at some of his shows.

Check out a video of Disturbed playing ‘Indestructible’, the Israeli national anthem, and Draiman calling out Waters below.