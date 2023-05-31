Disturbed singer David Draiman has tumour removed









The singer of the nu-metal band Disturbed, David Draiman, has announced that he had a tumour in his arm removed last week. The vocalist made the admission on his Twitter account ahead of him taking care of new press duties.

“Doing a bunch of press today, zoom stuff, so this is going to get out anyway,” he wrote. “I had a tumour removed from my rt radius last week. It had been keeping me up nights. Should have biopsy results tomorrow. Thoughts, prayers, positive energy all welcome.”

As of yet, the details of the tumour have been kept under wraps, so it’s not currently known how severe it may have been. What is known is that Draiman is awaiting his biopsy results.

Draiman had recently opened up on his depression and addiction and how it almost cost him his life. During a show in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Draiman spoke to the crowd before Disturbed played their song ‘A Reason To Fight’.

He discussed how much he misses Chester Bennington of Linkin Park, Chris Cornell of Soundgarden and Scott Weiland of Stone Temple Pilots, who all died either by suicide or by drug overdose.

“I’m tired of losing everybody I love to depression and addiction,” Draiman said. “Every single band member on this stage has dealt with those feelings, with those demons. And I miss the friends that we’ve lost. I miss Chester, I miss Scott, I miss Chris. And if I can be completely honest with you, a couple months ago, I almost joined them.”

He added: “Addiction and depression can happen to anyone, ladies and gentlemen. No one is immune from it, no matter how beautiful their life may look from the outside. No matter how blessed they may seem. It’s out of our control.”

I had a tumor removed from my rt radius last week. It had been keeping me up nights. Should have biopsy results tomorrow. Thoughts, prayers, positive energy all welcome. @Disturbed #AReasonToFight pic.twitter.com/3B9DGz8mNQ — David Draiman 🟦 (@davidmdraiman) May 30, 2023