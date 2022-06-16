Disney unveils "private jet adventure" to all 12 resorts for $110,000









Disney has unveiled what it has called “a bucket list adventure” for 75 lucky guests. For a hefty $109,995, Disney is offering a package called ‘Disney Parks Around The World: A Private Jet Adventure’. The package price is per person, so if you want to travel with a friend or partner you’re going to be spending around $220,000. That is unless you decide to pay a “single supplement fee”, which starts at $10,995.

The tour, which lasts 24 days, will include private jet travel to all of the company’s parks around the world. As if that wasn’t enough, ticket-holders will have the chance to visit a selection of manmade wonders, including the Taj Mahal, the Pyramids of Giza and the Eiffel Tower. The excursion runs from July 9th to August 1st, 2023, and tickets go on sale next week. Be advised that airfare to and for the departure and return cities will not be included in the ticket price.

During this once-in-a-lifetime outing, guests will be joined by three adventure guides, Disney VIPs, Imagineers (no, I’m not sure either), cultural experts and to-be-revealed surprise guests. The “VIP-configured” private jet is a Boeing 757 operated by Icelandair. Alongside long-range capabilities intended to ensure direct flights and maximise the time guests can stay at each destination, the aircraft will include a chef, three dedicated staff members and an onboard physician. Meals are included in the package price.

Ticket-holders will stay in a Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, Summit Skywalker Ranch, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Shanghai Disneyland Hotel, Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel, The Oberoi Amarvilas in Agra, Marriott Mena House in Cairo, Disney’s Hotel New York -The Art of Marvel, and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

Officially, the minimum guest age is 12, but Disney has suggested 14. You can see the booking schedule breakdown below. To view the daily itinerary for the trip, follow this link.

June 20: Previous Adventures by Disney Guests who have travelled on 3 or more adventures

June 22: All previous Adventures by Disney Guests

June 24: Golden Oak Members

June 28: General public