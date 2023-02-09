Disney confirm new ‘Toy Story’ movie









Although fans never thought they’d see it, Disney CEO Bob Iger has announced a handful of important news items. The news was revealed during the company’s earnings call for the end-of-year quarter of 2022 on Wednesday. Iger announced that two new sequels to the extremely popular franchises Toy Story and Frozen are in development. Additionally, a sequel to 2016’s Zootopia is also in the works.

To date, Toy Story has had four theatrical releases, with one spin-off, 2022’s Lightyear. Whilst the Buzz Lightyear animation was something of a commercial disappointment, both Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4 arrived as monumental successes, each taking home over $1billion in global box office receipts.

Notably, the most recent Toy Story movie was set after the events of the previous effort, with the plot following the iconic toys Woody, Buzz and Bo Peep on a road trip. It also saw the introduction of the new character, Forky, a self-loathing spork made from recycled materials.

Elsewhere, the first Frozen film was released in 2013 and was a global smash, with the song ‘Let It Go’ still ubiquitous today. Both the song and the 2019 sequel, Frozen II, made over $1billion at the global box office. The franchise has been such a hit that it has spawned a Disney on Ice show, Broadway musical, shorts, TV specials and books.

Iger also announced that James Cameron’s colourful cinematic world of Pandora will be brought to life in an Avatar experience at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. This will follow the company’s Animal Kingdom in Orlando, having the ‘Pandora – The World of Avatar‘ area, which is dedicated to the immensely successful film series and has two rides.

Earlier this month, James Cameron’s sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, overtook his 1997 movie Titanic to become the third biggest international movie in box office history. Three more films in the Avatar series are planned.

