The Disney movie Michael Douglas regrets rejecting









With a career spanning over five decades, Michael Douglas has not only shone as a star on the big screen but made significant contributions on the other side of the camera. Born in 1944 to Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas and actress Diana Dill, Douglas was destined for the world of entertainment. Despite the colossal shadow cast by his father, Douglas forged a unique path, rising through the ranks to become one of Hollywood’s most iconic and versatile figures in his own right.

Douglas enjoyed several small, formative roles after earning his drama degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara, in the 1960s. In 1975, he took on his first milestone project, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. He had obtained the rights to Ken Kesey’s classic 1962 novel from his father and produced the adaptation alongside director Miloš Forman.

Since then, Douglas has enjoyed a steady career encrusted with accolades, including two Academy Awards – one of which was for One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and the other for his acting role in Oliver Stone’s Wall Street – five Golden Globe Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and the AFI Life Achievement Award.

Suffice it to say, Douglas has very little to regret as he reflects on a five-decade career with 78-year-old eyes. The restless creator shows few signs of slowing down as he approaches his 80s but identifies one niggling regret regarding a Disney movie.

In 2015, Douglas appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden alongside his fellow guest Simon Cowell. During the conversation, host Corden broached the topic of regret, prompting Douglas’ admission.

“I regret nothing I’ve turned down except, there was one animation picture, just a voiceover, that would have been more profitable for me than any picture that I’ve ever done,” Douglas said.

“What was that?” Corden asks desperately.

“I don’t think I can say that,” he replied cautiously. After a little persuasion, Douglas adds in a subdued whisper: “Frozen“.

Douglas neglected to expand on the revelation, claiming he couldn’t remember which part he was earmarked for. However, fans have speculated that his missed opportunity was to voice Olaf, the amiable snowman.

Frozen became the highest-grossing movie of 2013 following its release. When it was followed up by Frozen 2 in 2019, it turned an even bigger profit, thanks to its dedicated following among the younger generations.

Watch the iconic ‘Let It Go’ scene from Frozen below.