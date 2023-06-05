Disney let go legendary ‘Toy Story 2’ producer amid lay-offs









There have been as many as 7000 employee layoffs at Disney, including 75 jobs at Pixar, the greatest number of work positions that have been cut in ten years since back in 2013.

There’s a restructuring taking place at Disney, as previously announced by their CEO Bob Iger back in February. The aim is to bring together the company’s film and TV departments and save $5.5billion in the process.

This reshuffle took place on 23rd May. The victims of job cuts have included Angus MacLane, the director of Lightyear, and Galgyn Susman, who heroically helped get 1999’s Toy Story 2 back on track after nearly the entire film was accidentally deleted.

Lightyear was a troubled release, and the Toy Story spin-off movie barely made its $200million budget back with a worldwide gross return of $226.7m. The reviews for the film fared little better.

The Pixar job losses from 2013 were also said to have been influenced by a poor production schedule, namely for the eventually released 2015 movie The Good Dinosaur.

Disney have also moved to take a rather large chunk of content off the streaming services Hulu and Disney+ as a response to losing over 2million subscribers from the latter, aiming to combine the two instead later this year.

Even with the cuts, Disney and Pixar have a number of eagerly anticipated movies in the works, including Toy Story 5, Frozen 3, Elemental and a sequel to Inside Out.