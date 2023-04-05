Disco Demolition Night: the wild world of DJ Steve Dahl and his explosive records









Disco has gone through one of the strangest trajectories regarding public opinion. For a good chunk of the 1970s, it was known as one of the greatest genres imaginable, with every great rock band sinking their teeth into it at some point. Then as soon as the 1970s came to a close, the era of satin suits and disco balls started to become a punchline, and it may have had a little something to do with Steve Dahl.

Dahl was a radio DJ then and had grown sick of listening to disco on the radio instead of old-school rock and roll. After preaching his anti-disco message to anyone within earshot, Dahl had the idea of staging demolition nights for disco records, where listeners would take disco records and burn them ritualistically.

While the whole thing was made in jest as a spectacle for rock fans, Dahl found out what he could do with the concept when he expanded it even further. Looking to have a mass event to memorialise it, Dahl approached the baseball team, the Chicago White Sox, about the prospect of using their stadium for one of the demolition nights.

It took some convincing on the part of the stadium, though, who thought the whole promotional stunt would be a bust. To optimise the number of people in attendance, the plan was to have the demolition start between a doubleheader, after which the White Sox would play their second game.

The focus quickly shifted away from baseball

Despite the promotional staff not thinking the establishment would have enough seats filled for the event, Dahl’s followers showed up in droves. Christened ‘The Insane Coho Lips’, thousands of fans were jamming traffic during the day trying to get to the stadium for the demolition. While the baseball team originally pulled an audience of around 18,000 people, 60,000 had shown up that day and eagerly awaited the disco smashing.

Dahl arrived ready for the demolition that night, wearing military fatigues and an army helmet before addressing the crowd. Though the stands were filled to the brim, the publicity stunt didn’t take long to turn violent. As fans watched the pile of vinyl records be destroyed, the disco haters began storming the field, lighting fires and stealing everything they could, from sports memorabilia to some shrapnel from the debris.

After the incident, 40 people were arrested for destruction of property, having nearly incited a riot and forcing the White Sox to cancel their next game. As much as Dahl’s stunt may have looked over the top in retrospect, it did signal the end of the movement. While disco lasted past this one date, only a handful of songs crossed over onto the charts before fading into obscurity in the early ‘80s.

However, as the years have gone by, something strange has started to happen. Thanks to dance and pop artists like Dua Lipa and especially Daft Punk, disco is getting back in favour with the public, going from a punchline to back as a musical force to be reckoned with. Dahl won that particular battle for rock and roll, but it could be argued that disco won the war.