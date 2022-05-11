'Dirty Dancing' sequel finally assigned a director









Fans have been waiting around 35 years, ever since the release of the original Dirty Dancing, for a sequel to the influential acrobatic romance, and it looks like a director for the new film has finally been found.

The new film will reportedly be helmed by Jonathan Levine, the same mind behind the Seth Rogen drama 50/50, zombie comedy Warm Bodies and 2019s Long Shot. Whilst certainly not the first name we would’ve thought of to take on the job, Levine is no doubt a competent filmmaker, with each of the aforementioned films being a success in their own right, even if none of them included dancing of any sort.

The classic 1987 original starred Jennifer Grey as a young woman who falls in love with a dance instructor named Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze) at a Catskills resort whilst on holiday with her family.

Taking place around 30 years later, the new film from Lionsgate will see Grey reprise her role, alongside a brand new cast. Also co-writing the screenplay together with Elizabeth Chomko, Levine recently revealed that he was looking to reuse several pieces of music from the original film.

In a statement, Levine revealed, “While the original Dirty Dancing has always been one of my favourite films, I never imagined I would direct the sequel”.

Continuing, he added, “I can’t wait to collaborate with Jennifer to bring this beautiful story of summer and romance and dancing to a generation of new fans. And to the longtime ones, I promise we will not ruin your childhood. We will tackle the assignment with sophistication, ambition, and, above all, love”.

Take a look at the trailer for the original Dirty Dancing, below, starring Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze, Cynthia Rhodes, Kelly Bishop and Jane Brucker.