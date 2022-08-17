'NeverEnding Story' director Wolfgang Petersen dies at 81









Wolfgang Petersen, the director known for classic films such as NeverEnding Story, Air Force One, and In the Line of Fire, has died at the age of 81.

After directing a string of short films while at the newly formed DFFB after leaving film school in 1966, the promising actor and director began his transition to being a star who purely operated behind the camera when he was given the chance to direct for German television networks.

Therein, his intent became clear as he avoided usual TV movie tropes and tackled a series of more socially inflected subjects such as environmentalism and the issue of underage sex.

His big break then arrived in 1981 when he was commissioned to direct the classic Das Boot. The film was a huge global success and still remains one of the highest-rated movies of all time. However, he was determined not to be pigeonholed by it. Thus, his next project was co-writing and directing the children’s classic NeverEnding Story.

Thereafter, he continued to weave through the genres as he entered the world of Hollywood and directed various blockbuster thrillers, including Troy, The Perfect Storm, and Poseidon. His final outing as a director was the German language film Four Against the Bank in 2016.

He then retired and was later diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. It was revealed that he eventually passed away owing to complications with the condition on Friday, August 12th, while at home in Brentwood, California. He is survived by his wife and son.

