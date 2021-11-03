Assistant director of 'Rust' wants the industry to learn from Halyna Hutchins' death









Alec Baldwin’s accident with a gun on the set of Rust has caught the world’s attention, resulting in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins as well as wounding director Joel Souza. This entire incident has prompted people to come out against the use of real firearms on film sets which are capable of inflicting real damage on cast and crew members.

“The sheriff’s office confirms that two individuals were shot on the set of Rust. Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography, and Joel Souza, 48, director, were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor,” the official statement said.

Adding, “Ms Hutchins was transported, via helicopter, to University of New Mexico hospital where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Mr Souza was transported by ambulance to Christus St Vincent regional medical center where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries.”

The case appeared to be an accident at first but it is now reported that criminal charges might be on the table. “It was a legit gun,” district attorney Carmack-Altwies claimed, denying reports that Baldwin had fired a ‘prop gun’ in the accident. “It was an antique, era-appropriate gun… Everything at this point, including criminal charges, is on the table.”

Recently, assistant director David Halls released a statement which said: “Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I’ve worked with, but also a friend. I’m shocked and saddened by her death. It’s my hope that this tragedy prompts the industry to re-evaluate its values and practices to ensure no one is harmed through the creative process again.”

The production of Rust has naturally come to a standstill, with police forces leading an investigation revolving around the film’s weapons specialist and the assistant director who gave the gun to Baldwin.