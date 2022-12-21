Mike Hodges, the director of 'Flash Gordon', dies aged 90









The British filmmaker behind Get Carter, Croupier and Flash Gordon, Mike Hodges, has died at the age of 90.

As confirmed by the director’s close friend, Mike Kaplan, Hodges passed away on Saturday, December 17th, with his cause of death yet to be stated. A movie mogul and well-known director, Hodges was best known for his crime drama, such as Get Carter and Croupier, as well as his bombastic family fantasy flick Flash Gordon, released in 1980, which magnetised a loyal following of fans across the world.

Featuring music performed by Queen, Flash Gordon became a culturally significant movie, and Hodges sparked a close friendship with the band. Decades after their collaboration, Hodges would make the video documentary Queen: Greatest Video Hits 2 in 2003, and the band would also contribute music to his 2004 feature documentary Murder by Numbers.

As well as Flash Gordon, which was thought to be a favourite of the late monarch Queen Elizabeth II, Hodges also helmed the 1971 film Get Carter starring Michael Caine. Ranked 16th in the BFI’s ‘Top 100 British films of the 20th Century list and cited by Quentin Tarantino as his favourite ever British film, Mike Hodges’ Get Carter is one of the most iconic British gangster films in the country’s rich cinematic history.

Born in Bristol, UK, in 1932, Hodges spent two years serving on a Royal Navy minesweeper decades before he would become a filmmaker in the 1960s.

The celebrated filmmaker is survived by his wife, Carol Laws, his sons Ben and Jake and his five grandchildren. His contributions to contemporary cinema will long be remembered.