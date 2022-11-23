The director who had “the greatest influence” on Daniel Radcliffe









If the books themselves hadn’t already made a lasting impression on the world of popular culture, then the films were bound to. The Harry Potter franchise, created by J.K. Rowling, is arguably the most popular fantasy world devised in the last 25 years and helped a young Daniel Radcliffe immortalise himself in the hearts of several adoring fans across the world.

Four directors have worked on the Harry Potter film series. Chris Columbus directed the first two films, Philosopher’s Stone and Chamber of Secrets. Alfonso Cuaron took on Prisoner of Azkaban, and Mike Newell Goblet of Fire. Then, David Yates was on directing duties for the final four films, Order of the Phoenix, Half-Blood Prince and Deathly Hallows Part One and Part Two.

Discussing the director that had the most influence on him, Daniel Radcliffe said, “I’m incredibly lucky to have worked with all of them, but honestly, I think the person that had the greatest influence on me out of all of them is Chris Columbus.” Perhaps Columbus was previously best known for directing the wildly-successful Christmas films Home Alone and its sequel.

He added: “When Chris came back for the 20th-anniversary reunion last year, he came to the studios, and there were people on set who were running across the set to see this director who they had not seen in 20 years and they remembered him, and he remembered them.”

It’s quite a remarkable feat for a director to be so beloved by such a large part of the cast and crew of a film. Evidently, there was magic in the air in those first two Harry Potter films. Radcliffe continued: “There are so few people in the industry that can inspire that in people. The crews of the first two [Harry Potter] films would have followed Chris Columbus into hell; we just loved him so much.”

An inspiring director is a person who has an effect on an actor for the remainder of their life, and in this light, Columbus is no different in the eyes of Daniel Radcliffe. Radcliffe added: “I think a huge amount of his enthusiasm for being on set is where I take mine from, and the reason I think I love the job so much is in no small part due to him.”

In addition to Home Alone and the first two Harry Potter films, Columbus also enjoyed success with Mrs. Doubtfire with Robin Williams in 1990 and later took on Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief and Pixels.