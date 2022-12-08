The reason why Dimebag Darrell was a hard man to pin down









The late Washburn-toting guitarist of Pantera, Dimebag Darrell, was a hard man to pin down. Commentators have been quick to dismiss the Texan as a dumb hick, but this simply was not the case. He might have had Republican-leaning opinions at points, but at others, Dimebag espoused what some would call hippie ideals.

In many ways, the man was a walking contradiction, and this underpinned his metamorphosis from the son of a country producer to one of metal’s most influential figures. He was capable of outlandish comments, just as much as he was moments of genuine profundity – such was the nature of the man who gave Pantera their power.

In 1993 Dimebag spoke to Metal Hammer, and in the interview, he cast off any preconceptions, clearly demonstrating his individualism. “I kinda live in my own world,” he started. “I don’t really understand a whole lot of that political shit. Maybe enough to get me by, but I don’t really have time for it, man. I’m more into what’s real on the streets than those assholes in suits and ties. None of us – not even Philip – are into that shit.”

Afterwards, Dimebag recalled how he always hated church and school and couldn’t wait to be rid of them. He was too busy immersing himself in the fun that the rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle had to offer to be bothered with conformity. He said: “I tried Sunday school and church once or twice, but those weren’t my kind of people. Fuck, all I’d do was fall asleep. All people there would do was snicker at me because I’ve had long hair since I was six. I wasn’t into school either; I’d be out gigging five or six times a week and we’d be up till four in the morning drinking. I’d hear the bell ringing and wake up in the classroom with slobber drooling out of my mouth. The best thing I ever did in my life was quit school.”

It was noted that Darrell’s non-conformist nature got him in trouble with the law when he was younger for throwing illegal parties and driving hot rods. In addition to this, he was usually the instigator behind any hijinx in Pantera. Despite this lust for life, he was the man people looked to when things went wrong, with him championing a positive mental attitude. He said: “Whenever anything goes wrong, I’m the guy who can always find something positive from it, or at least suggest something else to look forward to – sometimes even a solution. I always smooth things over.”

The final – albeit hypothetical – question of whether he’d assist an old lady crossing the road was most indicative of Darrell’s indefinable character. The Pantera man said: “It would depend on when she was crossing the street. Fuck it, if I see some bum I’ll be the first to break out a dollar. I’ll open a door for anybody, any time. I’m not always terrorising people. So I might help that little old lady… but sometimes I might not.”

