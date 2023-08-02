Did Al Pacino hate Marlon Brando during the making of ‘The Godfather’?









Even though it desperately wants you to think it’s a place of blue skies and gorgeous sunshine, Hollywood isn’t a blissful utopia. Production companies will have you think that financiers, directors, writers and actors work in perfect harmony, but the fact of the matter is that filmmaking is a game of numbers, where backstabbing, corruption, and ruthlessness is undoubtedly rife. Indeed, it’s not all that different from Francis Ford Coppola’s epic 1972 masterpiece The Godfather.

Sure, things might not be quite as violent and as splendidly stylish as in Coppola’s film, but the hierarchy of power is certainly still there, with the stories behind the scenes also revealing the darker truth of Hollywood’s glean. One such story was that Al Pacino, who plays Michael Corleone, the reluctant successor to his Mafia-leading father Vito, played by Marlon Brando, hated his fictional father and co-star.

The rumour came about when The Godfather was released, thrilling audiences and critics across the world for its intense cinematic vision and gripping tale of American tragedy. Predictably, the movie became an awards darling, being nominated for 11 Academy Awards, including ‘Best Picture’, ‘Best Director’ and ‘Best Adapted Screenplay’ for Coppola and Mario Puzo.

But, the real controversy came when Brando was nominated – and won – the award for ‘Best Leading Actor’, whilst Pacino only saw a nomination for ‘Best Supporting Actor’, despite having far more screen time than his co-star.

So annoyed by this, Pacino boycotted the entire awards ceremony, with many believing that the actor resented Brando for the Oscar win. Whilst this is certainly understandable, the less dramatic truth of the matter is that Pacino quickly got over this irritation.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Pacino even claimed that his boycotting of the awards show had nothing to do with Brando. “How does a story like that get out? I wasn’t upset, are you kidding me?” he told the publication, explaining that he didn’t attend “not because of that. Let’s clear the air on that one. I’d been hearing about that up the grapevine”.

During the same interview, Pacino was quizzed as to whether he thought The Godfather Part II was superior to the original film, with many fans and critics voicing this opinion. “No, I don’t. I really think it’s more — what would you call it — artistic or something,” the actor stated, “I don’t know. I don’t mean to play it down and be overly modest because I star in it with Bob de Niro, but at the same time, it’s a different film”.

Continuing, Pacino added: “You see, The Godfather is more entertaining. Godfather II is this study, this personal thing for Francis [Ford Coppola]…Godfather I, I saw it recently, it’s always got two or three things going on in a scene. You’re always in the story, you’re going. You don’t know what’s going to happen next, it’s storytelling, it’s really storytelling at its best. Godfather II sort of linearizes, and [it’s] kind of different, somber, moves slowly. But it’s a great movie, I have to say”.

Take a look at an iconic clip of Pacino as Michael Corleone from the original 1972 movie below.