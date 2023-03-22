Dick Van Dyke injured in Malibu car crash









The 97-year-old actor and star of 1968’s Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Dick Van Dyke, has crashed his car into a gate in Malibu.

Reports suggest that the actor lost control of his car before crashing, leaving the incident without needing hospital treatment. Suffering only a possible concussion and a bloody nose, the incident, which occurred on the morning of Wednesday, March 22nd, isn’t the first of its kind for the actor, with Van Dyke being involved in a car crash back in 2013 when his Jaguar burst into flames, and the actor was pulled from the vehicle unhurt.

Despite his age, Van Dyke continues to star in a number of contemporary projects, most recently lending his voice to the Jim Carrey series Kidding, which tells the story of a children’s TV presenter who struggles to get a hold of his sanity amidst family troubles.

When it comes to movies, Van Dyke has certainly taken a step back but still found the time to appear in the 2018 remake Mary Poppins Returns with Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep, and is also due to appear in the upcoming comedy Capture the Flag, which follows a group of elderly pensioners proving they still have spirit beyond their years.

Take a look at a clip of his appearance from Mary Poppins Returns below.