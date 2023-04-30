Diane Keaton defends working with Woody Allen: “I’m proud beyond measure”









Diane Keaton has defended her past work with the controversial film director Woody Allen, maintaining that she is “proud beyond measure” of all the films they made together. Keaton starred in a number of films with Allen, including Play it Again Sam, Sleeper, Love and Death, Annie Hall, Manhattan, Radio Days and Manhattan Murder Mystery.

Sexual abuse allegations have been made against Allen by his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow. Allen has denied the allegations, but several high-profile figures in Hollywood have made a vow to stop working with the director and to stop celebrating his work.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Keaton responded to a question about whether the allegations against Allen had “overshadowed” the work she had done with him. She replied, “No, not at all. No. I’m proud. I’m proud beyond measure.”

When asked to pick out one film from her career that stuck around in her mind, Keaton chose the film from the first time she worked with Allen, Play It Again, Sam. “The first Woody Allen movie,” she said. “That’s it. I was in it; I had lines. I was just totally surprised by that.” The film was released in 1972, based on Allen’s 1989 Broadway play of the same name.