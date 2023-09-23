Dhani Harrison shares new song ‘Damn That Frequency’ with Blur’s Graham Coxon









British musician and composter Dhani Harrison returns with a new single featuring Blur’s Graham Coxon called ‘Damn That Frequency’.

The single follows Harrison’s 2017 album IN//PARALLEL, and features Coxon on saxophone, culminating in a sound that blends the cinematic with psychedelia.

Harrison will celebrate the arrival of ‘Damn That Frequency’ with two shows at London’s Omeara on October 18th and 19th, with the former already being sold out.

Harrison began his musical career in 2006 when he released his debut EP, EP001, in collaboration with Oliver Hecks. Together, they released multiple EPs and albums, including You Are Here in 2008. In 2010, he participated in the album As I Call You Down with the band Fistful of Mercy alongside Ben Harper and Joseph Arthur.

In 2016, Harrison and David Zonshine co-produced a live album and DVD titled A Night to Celebrate the Music of George Harrison, recorded during a tribute concert at Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre, known as George Fest.

In 2023, he also played a crucial role in moving his father’s solo catalogue to Dark Horse Records, which spans from George Harrison’s 1968 debut, Wonderwall Music, to his final work, Brainwashed, released in 2002.

His father paid tribute to his son a handful of times during his career, including the heartfelt track ‘Soft Touch’, which came to be about his connection with Dhani: “[‘Soft Touch’] actually came from a remark Jim Keltner made in one of his lighter moods about me being a soft touch,” he explained.

Continuing: “I had Dark Horse Records at the time, and people think that you’re a bank and come to you for money. By the end of the song, though, I’d changed some of the words so that it became more about my baby boy.”

Listen to ‘Damn That Frequency’ below.