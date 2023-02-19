DGAs 2023: The complete winners list









At the 2023 edition of the Directors Guild of America DGA Awards, a variety of filmmakers took home prizes for their efforts. These included Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for their A24 science fiction epic, Everything Everywhere All at Once. The filmmaking duo received the most coveted award for ‘Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film’. In doing so, they became the third duo in history to win.

The pair – known collectively by fans as ‘The Daniels’ – defeated Steven Spielberg, who was in the running for his fourth trophy at the DGAs for The Fabelmans. With this being the first nomination the duo of filmmakers have had there, Kwan said: “This has been an incredible year for our little film that somehow keeps going”.

Elsewhere, Euphoria executive producer and director Sam Levinson won the ‘Dramatic Series’ award. “I couldn’t be more grateful for the ability to do this job,” he said. “This was his first DGA Award nomination — and first win.”

In the ‘Limited Series/TV Movie Category’, Helen Shaver triumphed with Station Eleven. Noting her segue from actor to director, she said: “Thank you DGA for recognising me as one of your peers”. This was Shaver’s first nomination at the DGA Awards. However, Shaver has previously won two prizes at the Directors Guild of Canada Awards for an episode of Who’s There? and Vikings, respectively.

Other winners at the DGA Awards included comedian Bill Hader for ‘710N’, his episode of Barry, and Sara Dosa with ‘Documentary’ for Fire of Love.

Find the complete list of winners and nominees below.

Every winner at the DGAs 2023:

‘Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film’

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) – WINNER

Joseph Kosinski – Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)

Todd Field – Tár (Focus Features)

‘Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director’

Alice Diop – Saint Omer (Neon)

Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović – Murina (Kino Lorber)

Audrey Diwan – Happening (IFC Films)

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun (A24) – WINNER

John Patton Ford – Emily the Criminal (Roadside Attractions/Vertical Entertainment)

‘Dramatic Series’

Aoife McArdle – Severance, ‘Hide and Seek’ (Apple TV+)

Ben Stiller – Severance, ‘The We We Are’ (Apple TV+)

Jason Bateman – Ozark, ‘A Hard Way To Go (Netflix)

Sam Levinson – Euphoria, ‘Stand Still Like the Hummingbird’ (HBO) – WINNER

Vince Gilligan – Better Call Saul, ‘Waterworks’ (AMC)

‘Comedy Series’

Amy Sherman-Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, ‘How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?’ (Amazon Prime Video)

Bill Hader – Barry, ‘710N’ (HBO) – WINNER

Christopher Storer – The Bear, ‘Review’ (Hulu)

Mike White – The White Lotus, ‘BYG’ (HBO)

Tim Burton – Wednesday, ‘Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe’ (Netflix)

‘Movies for Television and Limited Series’

Deborah Chow – Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

Eric Appel – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku Channel)

Helen Shaver – Station Eleven, ‘Who’s There?’ (HBO Max) – WINNER

Jeremy Podeswa – Station Eleven, ‘Ubroken Circle’ (HBO Max)

Tom Verica – Inventing Anna, ‘The Devil Wore Anna’ (Netflix)

‘Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming’

David Paul Meyer – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, ‘Brandi Carlile Discusses Her New Deluxe Album and Performs ‘You and Me on the Rock” (Comedy Central)

Jim Hoskinson – The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, ‘Episode #1333’ (CBS)

Paul G. Casey – Real Time With Bill Maher, ‘Episode #2010’ (HBO)

Paul Pennolino – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, ‘Afghanistan’ (HBO)

Liz Patrick – Saturday Night Live, ‘Host and Musical Guest Jack Harlow’ (NBC) – WINNER

‘Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials’

Glenn Weiss – The 75th Annual Tony Awards (CBS) – WINNER

Hamish Hamilton – Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show 2022 (NBC)

Ian Berger – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe – Hungary for Democracy (Comedy Central)

James Merryman – Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter (ABC)

Marcus Raboy – Mark Twain Prize 2022: Celebrating Jon Stewart (PBS)

‘Reality Programs’

Ben Simms – Running Wild with Bear Grylls, ‘Florence Pugh in the Volcanic Rainforests of Costa Rica’ (National Geographic Channel) – WINNER

Running Wild with Bear Grylls, ‘Florence Pugh in the Volcanic Rainforests of Costa Rica’ (National Geographic Channel) – Carrie Havel –The Go‑Big Show, ‘Only One Can Win’ (TBS)

Joseph H. Guidry – The Big Brunch, ‘Card Loading Brunch’ (HBO Max)

Michael Shea – FBoy Island, ‘Do You Like Cats?’ (HBO Max)

Rich Kim – Lego Masters, ‘Jurass-brick World’ (Fox)

‘Children’s Programs’

Anne Renton – Best Foot Forward, ‘Halloween’ (Apple TV+) – WINNER

Bonnie Hunt – Amber Brown, ‘I, Amber Brown’ (Apple TV+)

Dean Israelite – Are You Afraid of the Dark?, ‘The Tale of Room 13’ (Nickelodeon)

Michael Lembeck – Snow Day The Musical (Paramount+)

Tim Federle – Better Nate Than Ever (Disney+)

‘Commercials’

Craig Gillespie (MJZ) – Hard Knocks, Apple Watch Series 7 – Apple

David Sahne (O Positive, LLC) – Detectives, iPhone 13 Pro – Apple

Juan Cabral (MJZ) – For All Life’s Moments, John Lewis ‑ adam&eveDDB

Kim Gehrig (Somesuch, Inc.) – Accessibility, Apple ‑ Apple (Direct) and

Run Baby Run, iPhone ‑ Apple (Direct) – WINNER

Ivan Zachariáš (SMUGGLER) – Data Auction, iPhone ‑ TBWA\ Media Arts Lab

‘Documentary’

Daniel Roher – Navalny (CNN+/HBO Max)

Laura Poitras – All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Neon)

Matthew Heineman – Retrograde (Disney+)

Sara Dosa – Fire of Love (National Geographic)

Shaunak Sen – All That Breathes (HBO/HBO Max)