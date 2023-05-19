Hear Devonté Hynes’ absorbing score for new Paul Schrader movie ‘Master Gardener’









The new film by Taxi Driver screenwriter Paul Schrader, The Master Gardener, arrives on US cinema screens today. In conjunction with the film’s arrival, Devonté Hynes has issued the official album release of his soundtrack score via Milan Records.

Consisting of 28 tracks, The Master Gardener OST is a triumph for the artist more commonly known as Blood Orange. The album seamlessly combines exquisite guitar melodies with foreboding ambient segments, creating an atmosphere that is at once unsettling and tranquil. Over nearly 50 minutes of instrumental compositions, Hynes shares the spotlight with Mereba, an acclaimed singer-songwriter from Alabama, for the entrancing ‘Space and Time’, the final track.

The Master Gardener follows the story of Narvel Roth, played by Joel Edgerton, who tends a beautiful garden. Everything changes when an apprentice, portrayed by Quintessa Swindell, comes into the picture. As the young girl delves deeper into Roth’s history, she uncovers some unsettling secrets that ultimately put their lives at risk. Adding to the star-studded cast, Sigourney Weaver joins in as Swindell’s character’s mother.

The movie premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in September before moving on to the New York Film Festival. While it garnered attention after its premiere, the movie didn’t find an distributor until November of 2022, when it was acquired by Magnolia Pictures.

Watch the trailer and hear the soundtrack below.