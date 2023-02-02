‘Freedom of Choice’: How Devo turned a classic fable into a political anthem









Devo are well known for a comedic outlook on life. This reputation is to the extent that their yellow boiler suits, energy dome headwear and goofy sound have resulted in some questionable comments. However, that was the point; the group are one of the satirically sharpest in business, boasting an inherently political edge to their art.

The inability of some to understand the irony underpinning Devo is demonstrative of their broader point about a lopsided society. Formed around the tongue-in-cheek social theory of “de-evolution”, their ethos can be just as profound as that of Bob Dylan or, dare I say it, Marvin Gaye.

Whilst ‘Whip It’ from 1980’s Freedom of Choice is the band’s most impactful cut, another one of their punchiest efforts comes in the form of the album’s title track, the last single it produced. A typically catchy piece featuring a crunchy guitar and earworm of a chorus melody, the song has long been misinterpreted as celebrating personal freedom – but it isn’t. In reality, the song is a perceptive commentary on how the masses want choices made for them. This point is brought into complete focus in the final chorus: “Freedom of choice is what you’ve got, freedom from choice is what you want.”

When speaking to Songfacts in 2003, Devo co-founder Jerry Casale recalled how the themes of ‘Freedom of Choice’ became ubiquitous when Ronald Reagan was President of the United States. He said: “We loved that song very much when we were creating it. It was about how people were throwing away their freedom of choice into meaningless choices like between Pepsi and Coke, or pink fur shoes or blue suede shoes. Just mindless consumerism, they’d rather not be free, they’d rather be told what to do, because that’s what appeared to us was the case, especially in the Reagan years. That was a very Devo position – Freedom Of Choice is what you’ve got, Freedom From Choice is what you want.”

Much like with many of their other creations, ‘Freedom of Choice’ leans heavily on the world of literature, imbuing it with increased substance. One verse reads: “In ancient Rome / There was a poem / About a dog / Who found two bones / He picked at one / He licked the other / He went in circles / He dropped dead”.

This portion is apparently based on a fable by Aesop, which is then mixed with the Buridan ass paradox, just with the eponymous donkey swapped for the dog. There are many levels to this thought-provoking comment on free will. It also makes a solid claim to being the most significant lyrical moment Devo have ever conceived.

Co-founder Mark Mothersbaugh explained to Songfacts, “It could have been about the Cocker Spaniel that lives in my house. There’s two Pugs, and if I give the Cocker Spaniel a treat, she’s happy until I give one to the other dogs, and then she drops hers and can’t believe that they have the treats too. She thinks they’ve gotten her treats, so she’s upset until that’s over.”

