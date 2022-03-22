Devo are donating one month’s song licensing revenue to Ukraine Relief









Devo are set to donate all song licensing revenue from April to support the Ukrainian people at risk from the Russian invasion. The money is going to Music Saves UA and World Central Kitchen, and the band is asking others in the industry to follow suit.

“Vladimir Putin’s rape of a sovereign nation, Ukraine, whose citizens are committed to democratic rule of law should not and cannot stand in the 21st Century,” Mark Mothersbaugh and Gerald Casale of Devo said. “To help the victims of Putin’s unprovoked war, Devo will be donating these revenues from the licenses of our song catalogue throughout the month of April. We invite our rights holder partners in masters and publishing matters to join us in doing the same. Further, we encourage all successful recording artists to do something similar to help make this gesture reach critical mass.”

Music Saves UA is a nonprofit fundraising project that was created to provide immediate humanitarian aid, including medical, food, water and hygiene supplies.

Music Saves UA representative Vlad Yaremchuk thanked the ongoing support in a recent statement. “The whole team at Music Saves UA is incredibly grateful for all the donations and constant help and support from the world of music and culture. Our incredible team and dozens of volunteers who joined our cause are working 24/7 to provide supplies and aid via our humanitarian HQ in Kyiv. Every penny that reaches us is put to good use immediately, especially as we work to establish new centres on the Moldovian and Romanian borders for those fleeing. Every act of support is invaluable for us, and we deeply appreciate it.”

World Central Kitchen, which was founded by Chef José Andrés in 2010, is a nonprofit organisation that “provides fresh meals in response to crises while working to build resilient food systems with locally-led solutions.” In response to the Ukraine invasion, WCK is providing meals not only in Ukraine but also in Poland, Romania, Moldova and Hungary at border crossings, shelters and other locations.

In other news, Devo are among the nominees for this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside the likes of Eminem, Beck, A Tribe Called Quest, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon.