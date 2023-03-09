‘Devil in the White City’ cancelled at Hulu









The limited series Devil in the White City is no longer moving forward at Hulu. Several sources at the Disney-backed streaming service claim that the project is now dead in the water after it has been in various production and development stages for over ten years. However, the show’s producers are still said to have faith in their creation and are offering it to other channels.

This news comes just months after it was confirmed that Keanu Reeves and Tár director Todd Field dropped out of the show that also has Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese attached. Reportedly, Hulu, Paramount and ABC Signature (part of Disney) had been discussing moving forward with The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White, Jude Law and director Matt Ross.

The sources claim that those three names are still in talks with ABC Signature, but the whole project has now been thrown into doubt as it no longer has a definite home to showcase. Devil in the White City has been a pipeline project for some time now and was once conceived of as a feature-length film, with DiCaprio and Scorsese as exec producers.

Keanu Reeves was also set to exec produce, as well as star in the leading role. It was just three days after Reeves left the project that Todd Field followed suit. The show is based on Erik Larson’s novel of the same name and focuses on Daniel H. Burnham, an architect who longs to make his mark on American history at the 1893 Chicago World Fair.

It also revolves around the simultaneous story of Dr H. H. Holmes, widely considered to be America’s first modern serial killer, who was responsible for the so-called ‘Murder Castle’, which was built behind the Chicago fair. However, given the trouble in getting the project off the ground, whether we will ever see it on screen remains a significant doubt.