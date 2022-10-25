Woman shares horrifying details during Danny Masterson’s rape trial









Week two of Danny Masterson’s rape trial began at the Clara Shortridge Criminal Courthouse in Los Angeles this week. The second of three accusers has now given details surrounding the violent behaviour of Masterson – formerly of That ‘70s Show – during their relationship.

The woman went by the names of Christina B. and Jane Doe 3 and put forward some serious allegations against Masterson. She said that Masterson had raped her while she had been asleep and also abused her if she ever denied him sexual intercourse.

She told the court: “I was sleeping, and I woke up, and he was having sex with me. I did not want to. I told him so; I told him, ‘no,’ many times. He wouldn’t stop. I was trying to push him off me. He pushed my arms back and put his forearm on my arm. I felt trapped.”

It is also claimed that Masterson had a rule about not touching his hair or face, so after the tussle, the woman pulled at the side of his hair. Masterson then hit her on the face in retaliation, spat at her and called her “white trash”.

This was only one particular incident, however. If the woman ever refused Masterson sex, the woman claimed that he would refuse to talk to her until she apologised. The allegations also state that Masterson once dragged the woman by the hair and called her fat after they had returned from a tiring trip, and she didn’t want to have sex. Masterson is also alleged to have urinated on her merely because he thought it was funny.

In sum, three counts of forcible rape were brought against Masterson in 2020. He has maintained his innocence since then, but if found guilty, he could face 45 years in prison. There is also a civil trial against Masterson, but proceedings will not begin until the criminal trial has been completed.