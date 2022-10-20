Destroyer teams up with Sandro Perri on new song 'Somnambulist Blues'









Destroyer - 'Somnambulist Blues' 3.5

Canadian indie rock legends Destroyer have dropped their newest single, ‘Somnambulist Blues’.

The single comes as a part of the independent record label Mexican Summer’s ongoing download series. For their contribution, Destroyer have paired up with fellow Canadian and musical polymath Sandro Perri for a darkly ambient six-and-a-half-minute opus that wavers into increasingly ambient territory.

“I come back to Sandro’s music as something to sing to at the crossroads moments of my life in music,” said Destroyer leader Dan Bejar. “There is something about the landscape Sandro lays out—it’s a world in which things become imminently singable. A lotta room to roam, and all of it good.”

If you’re keeping score at home, “somnambulism” is the fancy-pants scientific term for sleepwalking. The entire track has the same sort of eerieness that sleepwalking connotates, from the floating keyboard lines to the disembodied vocal from Bejar. It almost sounds like a bastardised version of Dire Straits’ ‘Brother in Arms’ if Mark Knopfler was having a bad dream while recording his vocals.

Destroyer has stayed busy this year, having released the solid Labyrinthitis back in March. It’s not exactly the band’s best work, but it’s always a treat to hear Bejar put out new music. He’s one of the most consistently interesting artists in all of music, so much so that every one of his releases demands some kind of attention. ‘Somnambulist Blues’ probably isn’t going to go down as one of his major classics, but it’s a damn fine piece of work nonetheless.

