Descendents cancel shows after singer Milo Aukerman suffers “mild heart attack”









Descendents have cancelled plans for a proposed European tour following frontman Milo Aukerman suffering from a “mild heart attack”.

The Californian punks were scheduled to play a series of shows, but in light of Aukerman’s health issues, they have cancelled the performances. In a statement to fans, the band did explain that the singer “is expected to make a full recovery”.

“We are truly sorry, but we have to cancel the upcoming European shows,” the band shared in a message on social media.

The American group continued: “Our singer, Milo, had a mild heart attack last night. He’s doing fine, and is expected to make a full recovery from surgery, but will need a few weeks to recover before we can hit the road again.”

The tour was set to begin in Barcelona on July 28th before making its way through France, Switzerland and the Netherlands. Descendents were scheduled to arrive in the United Kingdom for an appearance at Rebellion Festival in Blackpool on August 3rd before playing headline shows in Bournemouth and Leicester.

The group, which formed in 1977, have touring obligations later this year in the United States, Japan, Australia and New Zealand. As of writing, all of those dates are still scheduled to go ahead.

Listen to ‘I’m The One’ by Descendents below.