Depeche Mode announce a new HD edition of concert film featuring previously unseen footage







Depeche Mode announced the exciting news that they will be releasing a digitally-restored version of their concert film and documentary, Depeche Mode 101. Following the story of the group’s final performance on their Music For The Masses world tour, the film was recorded live at the Pasadena Rose Bowl in California on June 18, 1988. The film, directed by D.A. Pennebaker, Chris Hegedus and David Dawkins, is also cut with footage of content winners travelling across America to attend that same seminal concert.

The new HD remastered release of the film will feature previously unseen footage from the gig, as well as performances of bonus tracks such as ‘A Question of Lust’, ‘Sacred’ and ‘Something To Do’ plus the official promotional video for ‘Everything Counts’. The doc is set to be released on December 3, 2021. Fans can get hold of a limited edition 5 disc (Blu-ray/2DVD/2CD) box set with additional bonus material, as well as a standalone Blu-ray copy.

The additional content included in the limited edition Depeche Mode 101 box set includes a 48-page photo book tracing the behind-the-scenes story of the day, a replica of the original US theatrical release movie poster; the original Anton Corbijn Photo Mode book that was featured in the original album release; a double CD of the original 20 track 101 concert release; and a download which includes the film, bonus performances, and 24-bit audio files of the 101 concert release.

In a statement ahead of the release, Depeche Mode said: “It’s incredible to be able to see D.A. Pennebaker’s film and this period of our career presented in this new high-definition light.”

The concert film’s co-director Chris Hegedus went on to add: “We were thrilled to partner with Sony Music on the digital restoration of Depeche Mode 101, definitely one of our all-time favourite films and one of our favourite filmmaking experiences.”

Adding: “DM 101’s parallel realities following the historic tour of this pioneering British band as they storm across America bringing an exciting new sound to the masses, along with an intimate view of a busload of ardent young fans on an unforgettable road trip to the Rose Bowl made this documentary a groundbreaking influence on the reality genre,”

Hegedus continued, “Making this movie was a grand adventure for both of us (Pennebaker and Hegedus)…. By the end of the tour, we became their biggest fans. We are excited to introduce this new release to audiences.”

Check out the trailer for Depeche Mode 101 below. You can pre-order your copy here.

