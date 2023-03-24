Depeche Mode dismiss claims of Alan Wilder return: “we haven’t even considered it”









After fan speculation, Depeche Mode have shut down any suggestion that former keyboardist Alan Wilder is going to rejoin the group. The goth rock hitmakers were left as a duo after bassist/keyboardist Andy Fletcher’s death in 2022.

When asked by about the possible reunion, songwriter Martin Gore dismissed any claims, telling the fans: “We haven’t spoken to Alan about it, and I don’t think Alan would even want to rejoin. We haven’t even considered it”.

Wilder had been with the band since 1983’s Construction Time Again, leaving the group in the late ’90s citing internal tensions within the band. Since then, Wilder had respectfully declined an invitation to join The Cure and worked with side projects like Recoil.

Depeche Mode have recorded their first album without Fletcher, Memento Mori, which was released on March 24th. When asked about the death of his bandmate, singer Dave Gahan had questioned whether the band still had a future, saying: “There’s a point where you feel it’s enough and maybe the band is coming to an end. And I felt like that before we started this record. I set the bar so high myself when it comes to making music and going on tour”.

Depeche Mode began their American tour on March 23rd, which runs to the end of 2023.