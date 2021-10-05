Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan announces new ‘Imposter’ covers LP









Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan has announced a new covers album in collaboration with Soulsavers titled Imposter.

The new record is his third full-length partnership with Soulsavers following on from 2012’s The Light the Dead See and the 2015 effort Angels & Ghosts.

The album sees Gahan traverse the outskirts of indie and beyond with covers of PJ Harvey, Rowland S. Howard, Mark Lanegan, Cat Power, Neil Young and Bob Dylan and others.

Ahead of the release of the album Gahan commented: “When I listen to other people’s voices and songs—more importantly the way they sing them and interpret the words—I feel at home.”

Adding: “I identify with it. It comforts me more than anything else. There’s not one performer on the record who I haven’t been moved by.”

Before concluding: “I know we made something special, and I hope other people feel that and it takes them on a little kind of trip – especially people who love music and have for years.”

The album is set for release on November 12th via Columbia Records. You can check out the tracklisting and original artists below.

‘Imposter’ tracklist:

01. ‘The Dark End Of The Street’

02. ‘Strange Religion’

03. ‘Lilac Wine’

04. ‘I Held My Baby Last Night’

05. ‘A Man Needs A Maid’

06. ‘Metal Heart’

07. ‘Shut Me Down’

08. ‘Where My Love Lies Asleep’

09. ‘Smile’

10. ‘The Desperate Kingdom Of Love’

11. ‘Not Dark Yet’

12. ‘Always On My Mind’

