Depeche Mode cover Scott Walker’s ‘Sundown’ at Maida Vale Studios









Depeche Mode have performed a rendition of Scott Walker’s We Had It All track ‘Sundown’, itself a cover of the Gordon Lightfoot original. The song formed part of the group’s Piano Room session for BBC Radio 2, during which they were backed by the BBC Concert Orchestra.

The band performed their new track’ Ghosts Again’ alongside Songs of Faith and Devotion favourite ‘Walking In My Shoes’ and a cover of Lightfoot’s ‘Sundown’. It’s rumoured that the Canadian folk singer wrote the 1974 single about his stormy relationship with then-girlfriend Cathy Smith, who was later jailed for delivering a lethal dose of heroin to John Belushi.

Elsewhere in the session, Depeche Mode frontman Dave Grahan was asked to name his ultimate idol. “It’s always been and always will be Bowie,” he told host Gary Davies. “I got to know him a little bit as well in the last few years of his life, and our daughters’ went to the same school in New York. So I would see him sometimes, you know.”

Depeche Mode will be on the road in support of their new album Momento Mori for the rest of 2023. You can listen to their Piano Room session on BBC Sounds.