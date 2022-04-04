Denzel Washington responds to Will Smith debacle: “Who are we to condemn?”









The cultural significance of the Oscars has been on the decline for quite some time now but this year, there has been a lot of online engagement surrounding the annual event and it has nothing to do with the films that were awarded. In fact, most of the debate around the Oscars has fixated on the moment when Will Smith walked up on stage to slap Chris Rock.

Since then, a lot of developments have taken place including Smith’s resignation from the Academy. In addition, the production process of Smith’s latest project titled ‘Fast and Loose’ has come to a halt due to all the negative press surrounding the actor. Many celebrities have shared their opinions about the incident, with Denzel Washington joining the conversation.

Even after the incident happened, Washington comforted Smith about the altercation that had unfolded. The actor went on to express his gratitude towards Washington: “What I loved was, Denzel [Washington] said to me a few moments ago, he said, ‘At your highest moment, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you.'”

At a recent leadership summit, Washington said: “Well, there’s a saying, ‘When the devil ignores you, then you know you’re doing something wrong’. The devil goes, ‘Oh no, leave him alone, he’s my favourite.’ Conversely, when the devil comes at you, maybe it’s because he’s trying to do something right. And for whatever reason the devil got ahold of that circumstance that night.

“Fortunately there were people there. Not just me, but others. Tyler Perry came immediately right over there with me. [Said] some prayers. I don’t wanna say what we talked about, but for the grace of God go any of us,” he added. “Who are we to condemn? I don’t know all the ins and outs of the situation, but I know the only solution was prayer, the way I see it.”