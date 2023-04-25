Denzel Washington stars in the first trailer for ‘The Equalizer 3’









Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington will return to his role as Robert McCall for the very last time in The Equalizer 3. The exciting new project has now been given its first look trailer following Sony’s preview of the movie at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Monday night.

The official synopsis for The Equalizer 3 reads: “Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) has struggled to reconcile the horrific things he’s done in the past and finds a strange solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mafia.”

Loosely based on the 1980s TV programme of the same name, 2014’s original movie, The Equalizer, introduced audiences to McCall, a retired intelligence offer who uses his skills to protect a young sex worker. Following a successful sequel in 2018, it was confirmed last year that Washington would regroup with franchise director Antoine Fuqua for a third and final instalment.

The Equalizer 3 is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 1st, 2023. Watch the first-look trailer featuring Denzel Washington below.