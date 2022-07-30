Denzel Washington names the biggest regret of his career









Starting out in the 1970s, Denzel Washington has enjoyed an illustrious acting career, both on stage and screen. After earning a BA in Drama and Journalism at Fordham University, he attended graduate school at the American Conservatory Theater in California before leaving for New York – his place of birth – to pursue a professional career as an actor.

Throughout the late ’70s, Washington starred in numerous theatre productions and two television films before making his Hollywood debut in 1981’s Carbon Copy. However, it was his role as Dr. Phillip Chandler in the NBC medical drama St. Elsewhere that provided Washington with his breakthrough. By 1987, the actor had his first Academy Award nomination under his belt for his portrayal of anti-apartheid activist Steven Biko in Cry Freedom, directed by Richard Attenborough. Despite losing to Sean Connery, Washington needn’t have been disheartened – two years later he was awarded the Best Supporting Actor accolade for his performance in Glory, beating huge names such as Marlon Brando.

By the 1990s, Washington had firmly established himself as one of Hollywood’s finest actors. Taking on the critically acclaimed role of Malcom X in Spike Lee’s film of the same name, Washington received his third Academy Award nomination (he has since been nominated for nine). He also starred in the Oscar-winning Philadelphia, directed by Jonathan Demme, as well as some successful thrillers such as Crimson Tide and The Pelican Brief.

However, there was one ’90s thriller that was far more successful than these — David Fincher’s Se7en. Released in 1995, the film starred Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman in leading roles. Yet it was Washington who was originally contacted to play Pitt’s role as Detective David Mills. The film follows Mills and fellow detective William Somerset as they attempt to hunt down a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins as the basis of his crimes.

Fincher’s film was a huge success, grossing over $327 million worldwide, making it the seventh highest grossing film of 1995. Since then, Fincher has further gone on to direct highly-regarded pieces of cinema, such as Fight Club, The Social Network, and Gone Girl. However, upon Se7en’s production, Fincher only had Alien 3 to his name – a project he has since disregarded, stating: “No one hated it more than me; to this day, no one hates it more than me.” Hired as a replacement for Vincent Ward, Alien 3 was frequently interfered with by the studio, and the resultant film was received as distinctively weaker than the previous installments.

Thus, when Washington was offered the leading role in Se7en, he was unaware of what Fincher would become one of contemporary cinema’s most successful directors. Referring to his dismissal of the film as a “mistake,” Washington said: “I just didn’t think anybody was going to see it. I don’t know what I made instead, I can’t remember, but I turned [Se7en] down. I guess Brad Pitt is happy about that.”

1995 saw Washington star in three films: Crimson Tide, Virtuosity, and Devil in a Blue Dress, but none of these reached the sheer amount of success that Se7en did. Upon seeing Fincher’s film, Washington had an “oh God” moment, regretting his decision not to be involved. However, Washington hasn’t let it get to him too much, he said: “[E]vidently it wasn’t for me, it was for Brad at the time. It was just too much when I read it, it was just different when I saw it.”

Despite his regrets, Washington has still had a highly successful career. In 2016 he directed, produced, and starred in his own film Fences, which was highly-praised, even earning Viola Davis a Best Supporting Actress nomination. Most recently, Washington starred in the Joel Coen – directed historical thriller The Tragedy of Macbeth as the titular character, as well as directing another film of his own, entitled A Journal for Jordan.