Denzel Washington’s favourite role of all time









With an illustrious career spanning multiple decades, the oeuvre of Denzel Washington boasts of a tapestry of characters; each meticulously brought to life on the big screen. While many might remember him for his blistering portrayal of Malcolm X, or the delightfully corrupt Alonzo Harris in Training Day, one character holds a special place in his heart; a character that wasn’t just another job but a journey that required him to dive deep into the human psyche, portraying vulnerabilities and strengths in equal measure.

Set against the backdrop of a justice system, this portrayal saw Washington as a passionate defence attorney who appears to be on the spectrum of autism. It was a role that required nuance, empathy, and a thorough understanding of human emotions. While the audience got a glimpse of this world when the film was released, it was a candid conversation with Washington some years ago that truly peeled back the layers of his favourite role in Roman J. Israel, Esq.

During a heart-to-heart with the Inquirer in 2017, Washington shed light on this cherished role. He said: “I’m trying to get better. When I turned 60 and started to think about my career differently, I’m like, ‘This ain’t a dress rehearsal.’ I really don’t know how many years I have left on this planet, so I just want to maximize the effort and utilize the gifts I’ve been given.”

Director Dan Gilroy, having just come off the back of his fantastic directorial debut Nightcrawler, spent a dedicated eight months crafting this story with Washington in mind. In fact, he was so enamoured by him that he admitted he had been “obsessed with Washington forever”. The bond between the director and the actor strengthened when they finally met.

Dan Gilroy recounted: “When I heard he was interested, I flew to New York and had a three-hour lunch with him”. Over conversations, both resonated with the essence of the character. Washington saw shades of Roman in people around him, mentioning, “We all know people like Roman,” drawing inspiration from the son of a close friend who was on the spectrum.

Navigating the layers of Roman’s character, Washington touched upon the dichotomy of his abilities, saying, “The thing about Roman is he can read any book with total recall… but he can’t read people.” This was a challenge he relished, ensuring he got the behaviour right while embedding enough empathy into the portrayal so that audiences would connect.

Debuting at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, Roman J. Israel, Esq. received disappointingly mixed reviews from critics, with its pacing under scrutiny. Yet, amid these critiques, Washington’s portrayal was universally celebrated, proving that even if a film might not hit all the right chords, a compelling character can still leave an indelible mark – not just on audiences but on the actors themselves.