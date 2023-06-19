Dennis Quaid picks out his five favourite movies









Dennis Quaid has had an enduring career in Hollywood, carving out a niche catalogue of roles showcasing his broad acting range and a modest yet formidable screen presence. From his breakout role in Breaking Away in 1979 to his unforgettable performance in The Right Stuff in 1983, Quaid’s noted career is proof of an undeniable talent and versatility.

Over the years, Quaid has dabbled in various genres, from drama to science fiction and even horror. He has played characters from all walks of life, from a fighter pilot, a rookie cyclist, a troubled father, and even a former President of the United States. Most recently, he lent his vocal talents to this year’s Disney animation Strange World, where he played the charismatic explorer Jaeger Clade.

Whilst not as iconic as other actors of his generation, Quaid has made consistent and solid contributions to cinema, and his son, Jack Quaid, has proved to be a wonderfully talented young actor in his own right, appearing in the hit Amazon Prime superhero show The Boys, and appearing in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming Oppenheimer.

Beyond his acting, Quaid’s deep appreciation for cinema reveals a passion for storytelling and a love for the craft. His diverse pick of favourite films, taken from a feature with Rotten Tomatoes, includes heavy hitters to more obscure and off-kilter material and offers a glimpse into the mind of a seasoned actor who appreciates all aspects of his medium.

Dennis Quaid’s five favourite films:

5. Lawrence of Arabia (David Lean, 1962)

One of Quaid’s favourite films is David Lean’s sweeping historical epic, Lawrence of Arabia. As he puts it, “To me, it’s just about a perfect film; in the performances and what it means to me. I saw it as a boy — and I just can’t stop watching it, every time it comes on.”

The 1962 masterpiece, renowned for its breathtaking visuals and Peter O’Toole’s unforgettable portrayal of T. E. Lawrence, seems to have left a lasting impression on Quaid, affirming his love for David Lean’s other works, particularly Doctor Zhivago.

4. Five Easy Pieces (Bob Rafelson, 1970)

Quaid holds Jack Nicholson’s performance in ‘Five Easy Pieces’ close to heart, saying: “Five Easy Pieces is a film that hit me as a young man. Most of my favourite movies, I think, come from the ’70s, in that period where I really wanted to become an actor… it’s a film that would never be done by a major studio today”.

This 1970 classic explores the complexities of modern life through Nicholson’s character’s struggle to come to terms with his past and represents one of the first films of the ‘New Hollywood’ movement within American cinema.

3. Bonnie and Clyde (Arthur Penn, 1967)

Arthur Penn’s ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ is another film that has left a profound impact on Quaid. The film, he says, “kind of started the new wave in the ’70s. That was incredible. I saw that when I was in about the eighth grade… Those characters, and also the history of Bonnie and Clyde… it was something new”.

The film, which brought a fresh perspective to the notorious couple’s crime spree during the Great Depression, redefined cinema during the late 1960s and early 1970s and is remembered for its shockingly graphic ending.

2. Scarecrow (Jerry Schatzberg, 1973)

Quaid also acknowledges the influence of ‘Scarecrow’, a lesser-known but powerfully moving and well-told film starring Gene Hackman and Al Pacino. “They play two hobos that are going across America to open up a car wash. Both performances are just amazing,” Quaid notes of the 1973 road film.

The on-screen chemistry between Hackman and Pacino, as well as the movie’s bleak depiction of the American dream, has earned the film a cult status. Despite its obscurity as a film, it shows one of the best performances from Hackman and Pacino’s careers and has an ending that will haunt viewers long after the credits roll.

1. The Godfather (Francis Ford Coppola, 1972)

Finally, few lists of influential or favourite films are complete without Francis Ford Coppola’s magnum opus, The Godfather. Quaid agrees, stating, “That’s another movie that’s just about a perfect film, you know, from a great filmmaker in his prime”.

The 1972 mafia film’s stylish blend of family drama, organised crime and sordid violence set the standard for modern cinema by bridging the gap between big-budget studio fare and artful, heavy-hitting drama.