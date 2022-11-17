Denise Richards' truck shot at during road rage incident









American actor Denise Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers, were recently involved in a road rage incident that saw another driver shoot their car.

As her husband slowed down to find a parking space at a film studio in LA, with Richards in the passenger seat, another driver became so furious with the couple’s struggle to find somewhere to park that they opened fire on their truck. TMZ reported the incident on Tuesday (November 15), sharing images of the couple’s truck marred by bullet holes.

People have reported that the star is “very shaken up” after the incident. “She was very shaken up and terrified, but she was a trooper and she went and filmed the whole day. She didn’t want to not show up to work.”

Furthermore, “The guy had taken off by then, but when they realised the car was shot, they were really freaked out, and the production secured the scene. Even though they were upset, [Richards] decided to stay and film. Her role was just a one-day deal.”

According to TMZ, Richards worked the full 12-hour day despite the incident, with Phypers staying on set. When it was time to leave, an off-duty police officer escorted the couple back onto the freeway.

Although the pair were unharmed, they were naturally distraught over the incident. Replying to a now-deleted Tweet, Richards wrote, “Thank you. I would never wish any harm on anyone. What I experienced yesterday with my husband, not that you care, was the most terrifying situation I have ever been in. I’m sorry a shot didn’t graze my neck…asshole.”

