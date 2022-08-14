'Beverly Hills, 90210' actor Denise Dowse dies aged 64









Denise Dowse, known for roles in Beverly Hills, 90210 and Insecure, has passed away at the age of 64. Her sister Tracey Dowse confirmed the sad news via the actor’s Instagram account.

Breaking the news in a recent post, Tracey wrote: “I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the love and prayers. It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life.”

Dowse’s sister continued: “Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor and director. She was my very best friend and final family member. Denise loved all of you. I know that she is watching over us with all the love she has.”

The Dowse family has asked for privacy and prayer during this period of mourning. “Again I am so grateful for all the calls, text messages, direct messages, and silent prayers for my sister,” Tracey wrote. “We could not have made it so gracefully and painlessly without all of the prayer warriors around the world. Thank you for giving so selflessly.”

Dowse’s former 90210 co-star Ian Ziering responded to the post, writing, “This is insanely heartbreaking. Throughout all my years working on Beverly Hills 90210, my scenes with Denise will always be remembered with the utmost in respect for her talent, and fondness for the loving soul she was. Some of my heartiest off-camera laughs were between she and I hammering out the the discipline her Mrs. Teasley would dish out to my Steve Sanders. My sincere condolences to her family, and all others who she was dear to. God bless you Denise, pay forward that Legacy Key.”

As well as her recurring role in Beverly Hills, 90210, Dowse starred in California Dreams, Seinfield, Full House, Murphy Brown, Girlfriends and, most recently, Insecure, in which she played Dr. Rhonda Pine. She also appeared in such iconic shows as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Chicago Hope, ER, The West Wing, Judging Amy, Nip/Tuck, Charmed, Gilmore Girls, Everwood, House and Castle.