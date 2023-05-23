Denis Villeneuve names Florence Pugh, Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler as “the new power in Hollywood”









Anticipation is growing for the release of Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune: Part Two, which will see Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya reprise their roles from the first movie. This time, Austin Butler and Florence Pugh will join them, and Villeneuve has recently called the four actors “the new power in Hollywood”.

According to a new piece in Time, Villeneuve cast Dune: Part Two while thinking about the future of cinema and wanted to showcase the youngest talent while the old guard of Tom Hanks, Tom Cruise and Dwayne Johnson all advance in years.

Villeneuve said, “I think Florence, Zendaya, Timothée [Chalamet], and Austin [Butler], they will be the new power in Hollywood. These strong, charismatic figures will drag people back to the theatre.” Villeneuve wants to allure people into watching films whilst securing the status of young Hollywood actors for years to come.

The trailer for Dune: Part Two was released a few weeks back, and Villeneuve has promised that the second part of his sci-fi epic with be more action-packed than the first. He told The Hollywood Reporter, “[It] is an action-packed, epic war movie. It is much more dense. We went to all-new locations. It’s all new sets. Everything is new. This time, it’s full IMAX.”

Watch the trailer for Dune: Part Two below.