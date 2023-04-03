Demob Happy release new single ‘Run Baby Run’









After the first promotional songs as part of their latest album Divine Machines, Demob Happy have released the third single, ‘Run Baby Run’. This comes ahead of their latest record, the follow-up to their sophomore effort, Holy Doom, in 2018.

When speaking about the track, the alternative rock band talked about the song having an optimistic feeling in the face of impending doom, explaining: “It’s the last cry of hope from the only one who saw it coming, where two realities exist side by side, one accepted and one denied – the enforced corporate consensus and the paradigm shifting truth of it all”.

Demob Happy had previously been on the road for their previous effort, having slots opening for Jack White on the UK circuit of his tour for Boarding House Reach. Outside of Demob Happy, singer Matthew Marcantonio also featured on the song ‘Canthology’ by Italian rapper Caparezza on the album Exuvia.

Going further on about the track, the group compared the song to shows such as The Stepford Wives, continuing, “It’s a false paradise where two paths emerge: to be blissfully ignorant or accept an uncomfortable reality”. Demob Happy are also gearing up for a tour to promote the album starting at the end of May. Divine Machines is set for release on May 26th.