Delays frontman Greg Gilbert has died following cancer battle







It has been announced that the singer and guitarist of the Southampton band Delays, Greg Gilbert, has died. Gilbert’s brother and bandmate Aaron shared the tragic news on Twitter yesterday evening, (September 30th) writing: “I have no idea how to do this right now, but this afternoon at 2:22; we walked my brother back home to somewhere out there in the ether.”

The statement continued: “Greg died surrounded in the endless love that us and all of you have given him on this journey, and we will never be able to fully express how much it meant to him (and all of us) to have you by our side lifting us up like a winged army,” he said, before thanking fans for their kind words, “Your messages, your encouragement and your compassion have been our oxygen for the last five years.”

Greg Gilbert was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer back in 2016. Soon after, the cancer was found to have spread to his lungs. Last month, the singer and guitarist shared a health update in which he explained that he’d been taken off treatment and was now receiving treatment for his pain at Countess Mountbatten Hospice. In his own words: “The pains are mostly under control and the nurses here are nothing less than angels,” he wrote. “But I’m now in an uncertain future where I don’t know how long I have and what the days will look like.”

Following the sad news of Gilbert’s passing, fans took the time to share messages of support and gratitude. One Twitter user, for example, wrote: “One of the most profound artists whose work I’ve known has died. I implore you to seek out Greg Gilbert’s art, read his poetry, and listen to his brilliant music as a member of Delays,” with another writing “Awful news about Greg Gilbert. The myriad burst of melody and sunshine his music gave is indicative of his gift. Love and respect to Aaron Delays sincere appreciation for every burst of music. Your tunes find multiple places in some of my best memories.”

In a particularly moving message, one Twitter user wrote of how they had met their now-husband at one of Gilbert’s gigs: “Absolutely gutted about Greg Gilbert. Delays were such a big part of my life for several years and I’ll always remember my now-husband tapping me on the shoulder to say hello in person for the first time after one of their gigs at Leeds Cockpit in 2006. RIP Greg.”

You can read Aaron Gilbert’s full statement below. Our inserts condolences to Aaron and the rest of the Gilbert family.

