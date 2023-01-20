Deerhoof announce first Japanese album, 'Miracle-Level'









'Sit Down, Let Me Tell You A Story' - Deerhoof 4

Deerhoof have announced their first all-Japanese album, Miracle-Level, which will be released March 31st, 2023, via Joyful Noise Recordings.

The band formed in San Francisco in 1994, acting as Rob Fisk’s improvisational harmonica and bass project. After recruiting Greg Saunier as the drummer, the group was quickly signed by Kill Rock Stars. Lead singer Satomi Matsuzaki joined Deerhoof a week after moving to the United States from Japan, with no prior experience in a band.

In 1997, the band released their debut album, The Man, the King, the Girl, recorded on a four-track tape. During the early 2000s, the band gained momentum with the release of their fifth studio album Apple O’, which explored themes of extinction, anti-war, nuclear holocaust, and Greek gods. Critics received it well upon release, although respect for the album has only increased since its release.

Since then, Deerhoof has regularly released albums, despite several line-up changes, their most recent effort being their seventeenth studio LP, Actually, You Can. However, the experimental pop-inspired indie noise outfit (it’s hard to box them into one specific genre) have recently announced their eighteenth studio album, Miracle-Level, sung entirely in Japanese.

It will feature production from Mike Bridavsky and will be their first album recorded entirely in a studio. The band have released a new single, ‘Sit Down, Let Me Tell You A Story’, to tease the album. The song comes with an accompanying music video directed by Noriko Oishi and was filmed in Tokyo’s Ebisu Garden Hall. Off-kilter guitars propel the track through intense drum bursts as Matsuzaki’s voice weaves in and out of stop-and-start rhythms.

Deerhoof will tour North America to accompany the release of the new album, beginning in Toronto on release day. Then, the band will hit cities such as Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Seattle, Los Angeles, and Salt Lake City before wrapping up in Chicago on July 14.

Listen to the new single below.