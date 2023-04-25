Dee Snider names the “worst movie ever”









Former Twisted Sister frontman, Dee Snider, has taken to Twitter to name the “new worst movie ever”. To him, it’s the 2023 sports comedy, 80 for Brady.

Released in February, 80 for Brady follows four elderly women and fans of the New England Patriots, who travel to watch the NFL team play in Super Bowl LI in 2017. They secure their tickets through a local radio show after sharing their story, which saw them start supporting the Patriots in 2001 after one of the group completed chemotherapy. The movie tracks their adventure to the game in Houston, Texas and the hijinx they get up to, including partying with celebrities.

Starring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field, the film was co-produced by NFL quarterback Tom Brady. Elsewhere, Guy Fieri, Billy Porter, Alex Moffat, Rob Corddry and Patton Oswalt feature. It took home $39.7 million at the box office against a budget of $28 million.

In a new tweet, Dee Snider tells the films Plan 9 From Outer Space and Manos: Hands of Fate to “move over”, as there is a new “worst movie ever”. He writes, “It’s God awful! Ladies, return your Oscars and fall on your swords. Now start walking”.

