Debunking the myth that Steven Seagal owes his career to a bet

There’s something very peculiar about Steven Seagal. Undoubtedly, he possesses the kind of iconic status that so many of his fellow actors could only dream of and yet his filmography is starkly lacking in quality. Well, that’s true, at least from the perspective of those unaligned with his cheesy action movies.

But that strangeness embodies itself in Seagal’s real-life personality and character, too, and not just his status within the entertainment industry. Well known for his overwhelming confidence that frequently borders on delusion, Seagal’s ability as a martial artist and actor combined with his unwavering self-belief might have had one belief that he was always destined for success.

Interestingly, though, there’s a fascinating anecdote surrounding the Under Siege and The Patriot actor regarding how he managed to secure his big break in Hollywood, which began with the 1988 movie Above the Law.

Some reports suggested that the only reason Seagal has a career at all is because the Hollywood mega-agent Michael Ovitz made an outlandish bet. The wager surrounded the claim that Ovitz had such swaying power in the entertainment world that he could make a star out of anyone, regardless of their talent or charisma. On this particular occasion, Seagal is rumoured to have been the latest example, a person who just so happened to be Ovitz’s aikido teacher.

On the surface, these suggestions carry some weight. After all, most of Seagal’s movie appearances lack actual acting talent, even if the martial arts moments are admittedly impressive. However, while so much of Seagal’s later work is easily dismissible (often overdubbed and with stunt doubles), some of his early efforts still hold up, particularly his debut performance.

The Seagal expert Outlaw Vern once wrote of the rumour in his book Seagalogy: A Study of the Ass-Kicking Films of Steven Seagal, “Years later, as Seagal was ridiculed for gaining weight and making silly direct-to-video movies, revisionists would claim that he was not the real deal, that he had never been a very good martial artist and that he only made it into movies because of his connection to Ovitz.”

Vern went on, explaining why the Ovitz connection is probable to be incorrect, “But the opening credits alone of Above the Law put the lie to that one. It’s maybe two minutes into the movie, and he’s already flipping guys over, waving his hands at ridiculous speeds, and even showing off by speaking Japanese.”

It’s fair to say that many were impressed by Seagal’s debut effort on screen, including Roger Ebert, who said the actor could “play tender and play smart” and had a “strong and particular screen presence”, so the idea that Seagal owes his career to a bet placed on him by Ovitz is amusing but rather unlikely.

The truth is that Seagal’s career was made by his unique skills and background; he was a martial arts expert and aikido instructor, which gave him a significant leg up in the action film genre. His connections in Hollywood will have undoubtedly helped him early on. Still, the movie business is a typically competitive place, and Seagal’s success can only be attributed to his talent, even if he is a rather reprehensible figure.