Deb Never shares shimmering new single 'Crutches'









Deb Never - 'Crutches' 7.6

Deb Never has returned with a palpatory new single ‘Crutches’, her first since the release of her 2021 EP Where Have All The Flowers Gone‘, and her first of 2022. The track arrived shortly after the musician and producer confirmed tours with both Slowthai and Omar Apollo this spring.

Blending elements of post-punk, synth-laden pop, and nu-soul, ‘Crutches’ sees Deb never pick her way tentatively through hook-heavy verses littered with cautious fragments of advice: “Don’t get ahead of yourself,” these strangers say, “You’re running too fast/ Before you learn how to walk/ And now you’re on crutches.”

But Deb Never isn’t listening, and before long she’s landed on a euphoric chorus that seems to swell up out of nowhere. “I’m tearing down the walls,” she sings defiantly. “I’m storming in like thunder/ ‘Cause I’m tired of waiting for/ Better days”.

Never’s first album, House on Wheels, came out back in 2019. Since then, the Pacific Northwest songwriter has developed a dedicated fanbase of Gen Zers, whose support has seen her go from bedroom artist to Brockhampton collaborator.

In a recent interview, Deb Never tried to explain why he has attracted so many high-profile admirers in recent years. “I think if you’re just naturally doing your own thing – developing your sound and being true to yourself – you’re gonna attract what you put out. I’m all about that energy. So I guess if I’m doing me, that’s gonna be what I’m gonna attract back.”

Never will embark on a tour of the UK next month with Slowthai. Then, in April, she’ll head back to the US to join Omar Apollo on the road, beginning with a show at Portland’s Crystal Ballroom. You can check out the full tour schedule below. You can buy your tickets here.

Deb Never 2022 Tour Dates:

03/17 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victory Warehouse *

03/18 – Leeds, UK @ The Refectory *

03/20 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy *

03/21 – Newcastle, UK @ O2 City Hall *

03/22 – Liverpool, UK @ Mountford Hall *

03/24 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City *

03/25 – Norwich, UK @ Nick Rayns LCR *

03/26 – Birmingham, UK @ Forum *

03/27 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Student Union *

03/29 – Southampton, UK @ O2 Guildhall *

03/30 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton *

03/31 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton *

04/05 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom ^

04/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom ^

04/09 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre ^

04/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ^

05/05 – Chicago, UL @ Riviera Theatre ^

05/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ^

05/19 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s ^

05/22 – Dallas, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

05/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic ^

05/27 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues